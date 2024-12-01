Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £328,726.72 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 11,624 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,828 ($36.02) per share, with a total value of £328,726.72 ($418,706.81).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,746 ($34.98) per share, with a total value of £4,530.90 ($5,771.11).

On Thursday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($35.82) per share, with a total value of £4,555.44 ($5,802.37).

On Tuesday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 165,093 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,820 ($35.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655,622.60 ($5,929,974.02).

On Friday, August 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($35.92), for a total transaction of £423,000 ($538,784.87).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,804 ($35.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,759.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,741.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 2,170.84 ($27.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,890 ($36.81).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

