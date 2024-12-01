Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PSF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 74.6% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

