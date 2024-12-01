Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
PSF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
