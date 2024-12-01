Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
CUYTF remained flat at $44.10 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $44.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
