Comparing ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A ZKH Group -2.47% -6.86% -3.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.61 $5.75 million N/A N/A ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.35 -$43.00 million ($0.35) -9.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calloway’s Nursery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group.

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Calloway’s Nursery and ZKH Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZKH Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 278.74%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats ZKH Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calloway’s Nursery

(Get Free Report)

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.