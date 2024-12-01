CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $15.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,590 shares of company stock valued at $80,774,821. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.