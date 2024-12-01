Contrasting NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NMI and The PMI Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NMI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $635.85 million 4.98 $322.11 million $4.37 9.15 The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.1% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NMI and The PMI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 56.20% 17.82% 11.73% The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NMI and The PMI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 5 0 2.71 The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

NMI currently has a consensus target price of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Summary

NMI beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About The PMI Group

(Get Free Report)

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.