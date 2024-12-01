Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Coppernico Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Coppernico Metals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.01.
Coppernico Metals Company Profile
