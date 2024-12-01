CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 9,492 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after buying an additional 741,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after purchasing an additional 335,532 shares during the period.

XLG opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

