CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after purchasing an additional 267,811 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after buying an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.