CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $345.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 678.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

