Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,329,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

CMI stock opened at $375.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.35 and a 52-week high of $379.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.