CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) vs. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Critical Analysis

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and CurAegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 1 2.50 CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given CurAegis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CurAegis Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and CurAegis Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $44.83 billion 0.29 $1.25 billion $0.54 12.00 CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and CurAegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 7.12% 2.69% CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats CurAegis Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel, and specialist vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles for the energy, agriculture, and construction, as well as interior design, automotive, transportation, and railway engineering sectors; and provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

