D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,936 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $96.48 and a one year high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

