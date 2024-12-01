D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

