D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $75.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

