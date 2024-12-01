D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,864 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.29% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 512,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

