Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

