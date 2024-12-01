Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 61,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

