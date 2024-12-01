Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 61,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

