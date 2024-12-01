Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Adam Winslow Buys 94 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow purchased 94 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($190.37).

On Monday, October 28th, Adam Winslow acquired 89 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($191.58).

On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow acquired 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($191.90).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 147.10 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

