Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,987. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $226.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 209,393 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,327,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 771,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

