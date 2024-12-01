Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dover by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 16.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Dover by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $205.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Dover Co. has a one year low of $139.93 and a one year high of $208.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

