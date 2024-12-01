Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

