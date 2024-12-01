Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.32 and a 12 month high of $262.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.89.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,959 shares of company stock valued at $205,323,667 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.