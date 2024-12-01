Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 153.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,165 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

