Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 443.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,060,000 after buying an additional 221,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,929,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $121.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

