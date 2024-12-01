EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 604.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $703.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.19. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $673.55 and a twelve month high of $855.98.
About EMS-CHEMIE
