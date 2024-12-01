EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in November

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 604.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $703.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.19. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $673.55 and a twelve month high of $855.98.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

