Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Sold by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,855 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Price Performance
NYSE ENFN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Enfusion Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
