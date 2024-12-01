Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,922,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,976,000 after purchasing an additional 321,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,353,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,441,000 after buying an additional 132,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,804,000 after buying an additional 1,741,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,001,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. 1,464,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

