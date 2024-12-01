Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 76,332 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,265,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 316.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.3% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.44.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock opened at $641.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.10 and its 200 day moving average is $631.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $83,336,625 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
