Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $29.40 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.13 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $347.51 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

