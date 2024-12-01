Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $195.72 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 343,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,717,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,135,440. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $11,150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,810,838.24. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,239 shares of company stock worth $59,681,541. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $574.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.21 and a 200 day moving average of $527.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.