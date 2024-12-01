Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,755 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,440,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $980.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $971.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $907.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $872.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $582.83 and a 52 week high of $976.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.