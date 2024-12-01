Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Up 12.7% – What’s Next?

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). 177,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).
Escape Hunt Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The company has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.
Escape Hunt Company Profile
Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.
