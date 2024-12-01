Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
Euroapi stock remained flat at C$3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25.
About Euroapi
