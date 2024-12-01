Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in November

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

Euroapi stock remained flat at C$3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.25.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

