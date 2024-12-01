Evercore ISI Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $340.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $281.88 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.