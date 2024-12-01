Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. 55,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,442. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

