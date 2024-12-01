Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. 55,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,442. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.
About Evolution AB (publ)
