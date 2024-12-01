Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

