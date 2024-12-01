Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,440 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 54.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,956.49. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

