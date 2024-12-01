Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,413.23. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,301.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,202.34. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $875.73 and a 52-week high of $1,426.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

