FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,032,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,019.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 4.7 %

FBBPF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 2,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

