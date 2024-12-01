FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,032,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,019.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 4.7 %
FBBPF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 2,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
