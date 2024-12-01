Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $376.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $282.89 and a twelve month high of $377.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

