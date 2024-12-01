Fiduciary Trust Co Takes $261,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

