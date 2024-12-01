Financial Analysis: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -2.84% -62.65% -5.94% MDB Capital N/A -75.31% -63.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 52.87%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDB Capital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and MDB Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.49 -$74.85 million ($12.23) -2.28 MDB Capital $1.30 million 51.71 -$6.97 million ($2.87) -2.53

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bakkt beats MDB Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.