Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 13,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. Findev had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

