FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,554,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 5,636,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65,541.0 days.
OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $14.48 during trading hours on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.
