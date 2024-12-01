FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,554,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 5,636,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65,541.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $14.48 during trading hours on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.