Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,861.0 days.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

Finnair Oyj stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

