Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,861.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Price Performance
Finnair Oyj stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About Finnair Oyj
