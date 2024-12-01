Firesteel Resources (CVE:FTR) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Firesteel Resources Inc. (CVE:FTR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 94,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Firesteel Resources Inc, an exploration-stage junior mining company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Shelsay property with 19 mineral claim licenses located in the Atlin mining division of northwestern British Columbia; and the ROK-Coyote property with 18 mineral claim licenses located in the Liard mining division of northwestern British Columbia.

