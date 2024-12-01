First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 337.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.18% of First Citizens BancShares worth $48,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,093.40.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,055.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,912.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

