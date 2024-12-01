First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises about 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,182,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,023,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,133,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

