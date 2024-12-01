First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.1 %

FIBK stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,042.20. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.